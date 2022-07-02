2 Berks men convicted of murder in Reading shooting

Jul. 2—A pair of Berks men arrested in 2020 for the fatal shooting of a Reading man and the wounding of another were convicted of first-degree murder Friday following a weeklong trial.

Joewel Keita, 24, Mohnton, and Devon Starr, 23, Reading, were arrested in August and October 2020, respectively, in the Aug. 18, 2020, slaying of Albert Pena-Pena, 26, Reading.

The other victim was not identified by police.

Both were arraigned on first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

The lead detective on the case was criminal investigator Joseph Snell and the case was tried by assistant Berks County district attorneys Kathryn Lehman and Karissa Rodriguez.

On Friday, both were found guilty of first-degree murder following the trial before Judge Eleni Dimitriou Geishauer. Sentencing was deferred.

Reading police provided the following account of the shooting in a probable cause affidavit prior to Keita's arrest:

Police were dispatched for the shooting in the 1200 block of Church Street on Aug. 18 just before 11 p.m.

Officers learned that two men were shot in a vehicle that ended up about six blocks away at McKnight and Greenwich streets.

They found the two victims with gunshots wounds to their heads and bodies. The victims were taken by ambulance to the Reading Hospital trauma center.

Pena-Pena was the more seriously injured victim and was unable to speak, but the other victim was able to talk to investigators.

He said he was loading a speaker into a car outside a Church Street residence, when he noticed a short, stocky black man walking past on the sidewalk with a mask pulled partially down and a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head.

After he and Pena-Pena loaded the speaker and drove away, shots were fired into the car.

Security camera footage shows a male with his hood up walking on the sidewalk past the victims. As the victims got into the vehicle, the male pulls out a gun and fires at the vehicle. Four muzzle flashes are seen, and the gunman, later identified as Keita, turns and runs.

Story continues

Police said the unidentified victim told them he would file unemployment benefits for others.

They said a phone conversation recorded between a Berks County Prison inmate and Keita revealed the victim was asked to provide unemployment benefits for a relative of the inmate.

The victim was unable to secure the benefits, and during the conversation Keita seemed to admit to the shooting, according to investigators.

Keita was arrested and sent to Berks County Prison without bail Aug. 20, 2020. Starr was arrested and held without bail Oct. 21 of that year.

Police provided no information on Starr's involvement in the murder at the time of his arrest, but in a Facebook post Friday, the district attorney's office said both Starr and Keita fatally shot Pena-Pena.