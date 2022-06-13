2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

TipRanks
·7 min read

Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GDP contraction in Q1 have brought the dreaded word ‘stagflation’ to mind.

In this environment, all eyes will turn the Federal Reserve Bank. The US central bank is tasked with managing inflation, after all, and with fine-tuning their prime weapon, interest rates, to avoid a recession. As the economic horizon clouds, however, the pundits are starting to look down various possible courses. The key factor in this situation will be the future actions of the Fed. With inflation running hot, gasoline averaging $5 per gallon nationwide, and a falling stock market, all eyes are on the central bank and its Chairman, Jerome Powell.

That’s the take of Raymond James’ Chief Investment Officer Larry Adam, who foresees a series of rate hikes, but advises patience, writing: “While we expect the Fed to raise the fed funds rate 0.5% [this] week and again in July and September, our projected Fed policy path thereafter remains far more patient than what the market is expecting.”

With all of this in mind, it’s probably time to consider getting into dividend stocks. These are equities that will protect and investment portfolio by providing a valuable income stream regardless of market movements.

The stock analysts from Raymond James have tapped two high-yield payers as choices for investors to buy now. According to TipRanks’ database, these are Strong Buy stocks with dividend yields of at least 9%. Let’s take a closer look.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

We’ll start with an energy-related firm, Crestwood Equity. This company operates as a limited master partnership in the energy industry, with its focus on three regions: the Marcellus shale, a major Appalachian natural gas formation; the Williston and Powder River shale oil basins of the upper Plains region; and along the Texas-New Mexico state line, the Delaware basin and Barnett shale. Crestwood is a midstream company, with a network of assets that act in the collection, transport, and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil.

At the top line, Crestwood has benefited recently from the inflationary increase in both crude oil and natural gas prices. The company’s total revenues in 1Q22 came to $1.58 billion, up from $1.03 billion in the year-ago quarter, for an impressive 53% year-over-year gain. At the bottom line, the company recorded a quarterly net EPS loss of 4 cents per share, way better than the 86-cent per share loss in 1Q21.

CEQP shares remain up year-to-date, however, by a minimal 3%; still, a gain is a gain, especially compared to the losses on the broader market, where the S&P 500 is down ~21% this year.

This stock’s real attraction for investors is not the share gain, but the dividend. Crestwood bumped its payment up in the most recent declaration, by 5%, to 65.5 cents per common share. This was the first increase since the Feb 2020 quarter, and at an annualized rate of $2.62, the dividend now yields 9.2%. That is 4.5x the average dividend found among companies on the S&P 500 index – and more importantly, a higher yield than the 8.6% annualized inflation rate.

In his coverage of this stock for Raymond James, 5-star analyst Justin Jenkins writes: “CEQP has improved its risk profile via a series of strategic actions, most recently consolidating Bakken/Permian G&P assets and allowing renewed distribution growth. Although 1Q22 was a ‘pause,’ operating leverage pushes annual expectations higher, and M&A synergies and financial flexibility can provide further catalysts this year. While the OAS equity overhang has not dissipated, CEQP trades at sub-8x 2023E EV/EBITDA — a compelling entry point, especially over a multi-year time horizon.”

A ‘compelling entry point’ and an upbeat financial outlook going forward add up, in Jenkins’ view, to an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating for the shares, and his price target of $35 reflects this, suggesting ~30% one-year upside potential. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~39% potential total return profile. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)

Overall, the Street has given this stock 5 recent reviews and these break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buys over Holds – for a Strong Buy analyst consensus view. The stock is selling for $27 and has an average price target of $36.40, which implies a 34% gain in the year ahead. (See CEQP stock forecast on TipRanks)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

Next up is a Real Estate Finance Trust, a REIT. These company’s are perennial leaders among dividend payers, as they usually use the payments to meet regulatory requirements regarding the return of profits to shareholders. KKR acquired and funds loans on a wide range of properties, including multifamily dwellings (48% of the portfolio), office space (27% of the portfolio), and life sciences facilities (10% of the total). The company’s portfolio currently includes $7.1 billion in performing loans, of which 99% are senior loans.

A hot recent real estate market has supported KKR over the last few months, and in 1Q22 the company reported 47 cents in distributable earnings per diluted share. This was based on a total $29.8 million in distributable earnings. The EPS total was down from the 55 cents reported in 1Q21 – but it was still sufficient to fund the company’s dividend, which was declared at 43 cents per common share.

The company has held the dividend steady at this level since 2019, a remarkable achievement, considering that many firms cut back on dividend payments during the worst of the COVID crisis. At its current rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.72 per common share and yields a robust 9.4%. This is a far higher yield than investors will find in Treasury bonds, or in the ‘average’ dividend-paying stock, and it beats inflation by a significant margin.

All of this has 5-star analyst Stephen Laws willing to go bat for this stock. In his note for Raymond James, Laws writes: “Given characteristics of KREF’s floating rate loan portfolio, we expect portfolio returns to benefit in 2H and 2023 from increasing short-term interest rates. Our Outperform rating is based on the attractive portfolio characteristics, solid dividend coverage, and strong external manager…. We expect increasing short-term rates to be a tailwind to portfolio returns in 2H22 and 2023. We expect KREF to maintain the quarterly common dividend of $0.43 per share.”

Baking his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, Laws gives KREF a $25 price target, which indicates potential for 46% gains in the next 12 months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)

The Raymond James viewpoint is hardly the only upbeat take on KKR. The company’s stock has 4 recent analyst reviews and they all agree that this is one to buy – making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Shares are selling for $17.06 and the $23.13 average price target suggests a 35% upside from that level. (See KREF stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • This Is a Terrible Market and About as Negative as It Gets

    What's making it much worse is that there's absolutely no confidence that the Fed or the Biden Administration has some solutions for the economic negatives.

  • Nationwide average gas prices top $5

    Nationwide, gas prices continued to push higher this week with the national average price per gallon for gasoline topping $5 for the first time ever.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Dow Jones Dives, Treasury Yields Surge To New Highs; Bitcoin Crashes Below $24,000

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived over 600 points Monday, as Treasury yields surged to new highs. Bitcoin crashed below $24,000.

  • Fear Seems to Be Lacking in This Bear Market

    Market participants have become conditioned to buying the dip, but that may not be a good strategy this time around.

  • Bear market beckons as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens

    The stock market's brutal year neared a grim milestone as the S&P 500's slide on Monday threatened to leave it in a bear market for the first time since March 2020, fueled by worries over sky high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and future economic growth. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell below 3837.248 during Monday's session, a decline that on an intraday basis put it more than 20% below its Jan. 3 record closing high. If the index maintains such a decline through the market's close, the 20% drop would confirm a commonly used definition of a bear market.

  • Stock Market Today - 6/13: S&P 500 In Bear Territory As White Hot Inflation Stokes Recession Fears; Bitcoin Crashes

    The Federal Reserve may have to choose between taming inflation and risking recession following last week's faster-than-expected May CPI reading.

  • The Bear Has Officially Arrived

    The S&P 500 will be an official bear market if early indications hold. The S&P 500 ETF hit a high of $479.98 on January 4, 2022, and a drop of 20% would put it at $383.63. Current indications are at $381.49.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock with 141% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ticks all the boxes, and here's why one Wall Street investment firm thinks its stock price could more than double in value from here. The semiconductor industry is now one of the most important in the world. More of the economy continues to shift online, which means advanced computer chips are required to power data centers in addition to a growing number of devices consumers use to access the digital realm.

  • Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as recession alarm flashes red; Week Ahead: Fed decision in focus as inflation surges; Tesla seeking approval for 3-for-1 stock split; Gas prices top $5 a gallon; Biden readies Saudi Arabia visit and Bitcoin crashes to December 2020 low amid global rate surge

  • Micron Technology Stock Slumps After Getting Downgraded Again

    Micron Technology stock was sliding Monday after the memory chip provider got its second downgrade in less than two weeks despite being one of the cheapest stocks in the market. Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan lowered his rating to Hold from Buy on Micron’s stock as he no longer expects the memory market’s demand-supply dynamics to improve this year. The company received a Sell equivalent rating from Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar earlier this month.

  • Inflation Shock Puts 75 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike In Play, Triggers Recession Fears

    "The idea that there is some Goldilocks outcome in the cards or soft landing is a mockery," said Quill Intelligence CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • Charles Schwab pays fine for misleading robo-adviser clients about fees

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that three investment adviser subsidiaries of Charles Schwab Corp. agreed to pay $187 million to settle charges that they misled clients about fees in the broker's robo-adviser program, Schwab Intelligent Solutions. The SEC charged Schwab for not disclosing that they were allocating client funds in a manner that their own internal analysis showed would be less profitable for their clients under most market conditions. The SEC said Schwab profite

  • Stocks 'still do not look cheap': Goldman Sachs

    A seemingly cheap stock market may not yet be cheap enough given rising risks to corporate profits from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • Dow drops nearly 600 points, S&P 500 tests bear-market territory as recession fears rise

    U.S. stock futures looked set to break below the lows of May, as financial markets continue to reel from a surprise acceleration in inflation just days ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.