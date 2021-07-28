2 Big Isle men charged following Kailua-Kona hit-and-run incident

Jul. 28—Prosecutors charged two Big Isle men today in connection with a hit-and-run in Kailua-Kona.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 75-800 block of Alii Drive early Sunday, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Donoven K. Pogtis, 32, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree assault, accidents involving bodily injury, reckless driving, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening and other offenses. His bail was set at $63, 800.

Todd Cabanlet, 20, was also charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of third-degree assault. His bail was set at $1, 500.

Police said three men physically assaulted the victims—a 19-year old man and a 29-year-old man—shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects then allegedly left with the 29-year-old man's car, then returned and hit him with the vehicle. Police said the suspects also struck another vehicle and nearby building.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where he was treated and released for his injuries. The two other victims did not sustain serious injury.

Approximately an hour later, Pogtis, Cabanlet and a 19-year-old man turned themselves in to police. The third suspect was released pending further investigation.