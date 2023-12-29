2 big rigs collide at Cholame Y, slowing traffic on Hwy. 46

Two big rig trucks collided on Highway 46 West at the Cholame Y on Friday morning, slowing traffic to and from the Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported to the CHP at 7:57 a.m. near Cholame Valley Road, according to CHP Officer Patrick Seebart.

Caltrans and the CHP shut down the eastbound lane to clear the accident and are now directing traffic along one lane.

No one was injured in the collision, Seebart said.