Your $2 bill could be worth thousands. How to check

Its secured inside your lock box or deep in a dresser drawer - the $2 bill. But some of the less-used currency could be worth far more than face value.

Depending on the year and how a $2 bill was circulated, some $2 bills are now worth thousands.

A $2 currency note minted in 2003 sold online in mid-2022 for $2,400 on Heritage Auctions. The same bill sold again for $4,000 roughly two weeks later, according to the Texas-based auction house. Other $2 notes from 2003 have fetched prices in the hundreds of dollars and higher.

The federal government first issued $2 currency notes in 1862, which initially included a portrait Alexander Hamilton on the cover. Thomas Jefferson's image didn't appear on the $2 bill until 1869, according to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Since then, $2 currency notes have undergone six different designs.

What is my $2 bill worth?

To find the value of your $2 bill, look at the year and seal color. Bills with red, brown and blue seals from 1862 through 1917 can be worth up to $1,000 or more on the U.S. Currency Auctions website, which bases the value on recent and past paper currency auctions.

From 1995, according to the site, a set of 12 notes in their original packaging are worth $500 or more. You can find the value of your $2 bill by visiting their U.S. currency price guide online at uscurrencyauctions.com.

U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from 1890 could sell for up to $4,500, and uncirculated bills from nearly every year between 1862 and 1917 for at least $1,000. The auction site reports that collectors offer these or similar rates depending on factors such as printing method and location.

Uncommon but not rare

The Federal Reserve reported that in 2022, $2 bills in circulation amounted to $3 billion, a small fraction of the total $54.1 billion currency circulated that year. The note is considered uncommon but not rare.

About the $2 bill

The $2 bill has a negative reputation due to superstitions and its association with illegal activities like voter bribery. The U.S. Treasury made an attempt to popularize the bill in the early 20th century, but it failed. As a result, the government stopped issuing new twos for a period of time.

The bill was reintroduced in 1976 as the United States approached its bicentennial and is still in circulation today.

The front of the current version features the face of Thomas Jefferson, the primary author of the Declaration of Independence. On the back, there is a portrait of the signing of that document.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills by clicking on the link provided.

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporters Doc Louallen, Sarah Al-Arshani and John Tufts.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Your $2 bill could be worth thousands. How to check