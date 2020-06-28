A $2-billion condo-hotel complex bursting with gardens comes to Beverly Hills

A rendering of One Beverly Hills, a planned $2-billion residential and hotel complex on Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in Beverly Hills. (DBOX for Alagem Capital Group)

Greenery-laden condominium towers and lush botanical gardens would transform a key stretch of Beverly Hills under a new $2-billion plan drawn to redevelop long-vacant land next to the storied Beverly Hilton hotel, where celebrities gather for the annual Golden Globe Awards.

By putting its 340 residences in two towers as high as 32 stories, the complex called One Beverly Hills would have room for 8 acres of native plant gardens and water features woven with pathways, the bulk of which would be open to the public. There would also be a 10-story ultra-luxury hotel building.

It's an entirely new concept for a highly sought-after expanse of dirt, last occupied by a glamorous department store, that has beguiled multiple investors to spend well over $1 billion combined since 2007 without setting a single brick in place.

The property near the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards is considered one of the most desirable real estate development sites in the country and has been owned by investors from England, Mexico, Hong Kong, Singapore and China. Most were intent on building a deluxe residential and hotel complex that had been approved by the city but were unable to follow through on their plans, usually for financial reasons.

In 2018, Beijing-based Dalian Wanda Group sold the land for $445 million, opening the path for a different design concept. The buyers were Alagem Capital Group, the locally based owner of the neighboring Beverly Hilton, and partner Cain International of London.

With the combined 17.5-acre site in their control, the owners were able to come up with the new plan that would marry the properties in part by bridging Merv Griffin Way, which splits the two parcels.

A rendering of an aerial view of the proposed One Beverly Hills complex. (DBOX for Alagem Capital Group)

Alagem Capital Chief Executive Beny Alagem said combining them into a campus has been a goal since he bought the Beverly Hilton from entertainer Merv Griffin in 2003.

"The natural way is to integrate them into a gateway for Beverly Hills," he said. "This incredible site does that."

Alagem scrapped the city-approved plan for the department store site conceived by Richard Meier, a well-known architect who also designed the Getty Center in West Los Angeles. Alagem and his partners instead selected another prominent architect, Norman Foster, an English lord perhaps best known for designing a landmark cylindrical skyscraper in London known as the Gherkin and the hoop-shaped Apple Inc. headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

Foster said in an interview that his plan harks back to a period in the 1930s when architects who came to Los Angeles "embraced the health aspects of the climate" by designing structures with balconies, terraces and other features intended to integrate the indoors and the outdoors. One Beverly Hills will follow suit, with the focus on the outside environment.

"This is not breast-beating, look-at-me architecture," he said. "It's something you discover on a human scale."

The building architecture is an extension of the greenery, he said. "The protagonist is the landscape, the garden."

The condo towers of 28 and 32 stories would be "permeable" in terms of being able to see through, Foster said, and far enough apart to preserve sight lines from afar. The hotel would be set back from Wilshire Boulevard, partly on land now occupied by a 76-brand gas station that the developers have also acquired.

This rendering shows the view of One Beverly Hills from Santa Monica Boulevard. (DBOX for Alagem Capital Group)