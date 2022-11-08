$2 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in a Southern California store has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The store that sold the ticket got a $1 million bonus too. (Nov. 8)
Millions of lottery players around the country will try their luck again Monday night as they vie for an estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that dwarfs all previous prizes by hundreds of millions of dollars. The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.
If you're buying a lottery ticket on the off chance that you might win the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot tonight, you'd do well to remember this: Winning isn't all Dom Pérignon and luxury suites....
Powerball officials said a technical glitch prevented the drawing from taking place at its normal time.
The Powerball drawing for Monday's record jackpot was not held, a press release said.
The largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was finally sold on Tuesday. CBS News' Christina Ruffini is in Altadena, California, where one lucky player had the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion prize.
The Pennsylvania Lottery recognizes 10 winning Powerball tickets from the Saturday drawing worth a total of $3.2 million.
Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000.
Moe, Larry and Curly’s latest brilliant idea to retire in luxury is to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of tonight’s drawing. “Look,” says Moe, as he explains the theory to me over a coffee. “And each ticket gives you a 1 in 292 million chance of winning?” he adds.
After a 10-hour delay, we finally know the winning Powerball numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, plus 10 for the red Powerball itself. There are 45 states that participate in Powerball, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. This isn’t the first time that there’s been a delay with Powerball results.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the top business headlines as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes was denied a new trial, the Powerball drawing was delayed over security concerns, and the Tyson CFO was arrested for public intoxication.
No one has won the jackpot in over three months.
Hopeful Powerball ticket buyers waited in line Monday at the Lucky Mart in Chicago. The estimated $1.9 billion jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot. (Nov. 7)(AP Video: Teresa Crawford)
The Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball jackpot was a record $1.9 billion, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Check your numbers
According to the Florida Lottery, 26 winning tickets worth between $50,000 to $2 million were from Florida.
Here's the latest for Tuesday November 8th: Election day in United States: Trump says 'big announcement' coming next week; Biden predicts good day for Democrats; Record Powerball lottery drawing delayed.
Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing.
