How 2 bills in Oregon Legislature could help wildfire survivors with tax issues

Kraig Arndt of Mill City takes photos of a friend's home that burned to the ground during the Labor Day fires on Sept. 9, 2020, in Mill City. A new bill in the Oregon Legislature would create a tax exemption for survivors that receive a settlement from a wildfire lawsuit and allow them to keep more money.

Two bills meant to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires with tax issues have been introduced in the Oregon Legislature and one of them has made progress toward becoming law.

Both will need to move quickly in the shortened legislative session that ends March 10.

Bill would exempt taxes, allow fire survivors to keep more lawsuit money

Senate Bill 1520, sponsored by Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, creates a tax exemption for survivors that receive a settlement from a wildfire lawsuit, allowing them to keep more of their money.

Multiple lawsuits have resulted in millions in payouts to survivors, and that number could rise dramatically as lawsuits against PacifiCorp and other utilities move forward, including in the Santiam Canyon, Lincoln City area and along the McKenzie River.

Federal tax laws create a situation where survivors only receive a small amount of the payout — as little as 20-30%, according to a lawyer that helped negotiate a $299 million settlement for survivors of the Archie Creek Fire in southern Oregon.

“These fire victims desperately need relief from this draconian tax law so that they have a fighting chance to begin to rebuild their lives,” attorney Jeffrey Mornarich wrote in testimony supporting the bill.

The bill would allow wildfire survivors to subtract from federal taxable income “any amount received in a settlement of a civil action arising from wildfire.”

That could impact the class action lawsuit against PacifiCorp that a jury found at fault for igniting four of the Labor Day Fires — Santiam/Beachie, Echo Mountain Complex, 242 and South Obenchain.

The bill doesn’t apply to jury awards so wouldn’t impact the $175 million awarded to 26 plaintiffs in the trial so far. But with Multnomah County Judge Steffan Alexander set to force the two sides into arbitration later this year, in hopes of reaching a settlement, the bill could loom large for the nearly 5,000 people who are part of the case, Mornarich wrote.

Other lawsuits against utilities that could ultimately reach a settlement include a lawsuit against the Eugene Water & Electric Board in the McKenzie River canyon related to the Holiday Farm Fire.

“Not taxing settlement funds will make an enormous difference for the healing of the lives of families who have suffered life changing losses. It will also be a huge boon to the impacted communities as people use these funds to rebuild their homes and their lives,” wrote Charles Schnautz, who lives in the North Umpqua Canyon where the Archie Creek Fire took place.

The bill has a second hearing and work session scheduled for Thursday in the Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue. It would need to pass the Senate and House by March 10.

Bill on property tax relief not making progress

A bill meant to help wildfire survivors by providing property tax relief could run out of time in the short session.

Senate Bill 1545, sponsored by Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, would grant a property tax break to destroyed homes rebuilt after the 2020 wildfires.

The bill would allow homeowners who rebuilt after the fires to pay property taxes based on pre-fire assessed value.

Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon, said the bill "allows counties to gradually increase tax bills based on the pre-fire valuations of properties before homes were lost, and avoid the devastating sticker shock victims have when they receive their adjusted tax bill after a rebuild."

Mia Mohr, who testified in favor of the bill, said her property taxes nearly doubled when she attempted to rebuild after the fires.

“This is a significant financial burden for homeowners who had always been able to anticipate and budget for property taxes and now suddenly find their homes unaffordable,” she said in testimony. “This is detrimental to the county's efforts to support rebuilding and restoring the local economy.”

The bill had a public hearing but doesn’t have a work session currently scheduled in the Senate Committee On Finance and Revenue. A similar bill also failed to advance in the 2023 session.

