2 Black men say they were handcuffed while trying to return a TV. Now they're suing Walmart.

Antonio Planas
·3 min read

Two lifelong friends stepped into a Texas Walmart last year expecting to exchange a defective 58-inch television one of them purchased earlier that day.

Instead, the Sept. 10, 2020, trip to the Walmart in Conroe, Texas, led to theft accusations by white employees against Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, who are Black, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.

The men said a routine trip to the store resulted in police being called on them on suspicion they stole the television. They added that they were placed in handcuffs despite Stewart showing store workers the $300.94 receipt for the Hisense television he bought, according to suit, which names Walmart Inc. as a defendant.

Walmart Stores Texas, LLC, and multiple store employees identified as John Doe and Jane Doe are also named in the civil suit as defendants.

Stewart and Richardson allege they were falsely imprisoned and discriminated against because of their race, the lawsuit said. The moment in handcuffs was so overwhelming and degrading for Stewart, he broke down while detained inside the store, court filings stated.

“Plaintiffs repeatedly asked for an explanation for being detained, searched, handcuffed and embarrassed in such a demeaning fashion, and also why the defective television was not allowed to be exchanged,” the lawsuit said. The men’s questions went unanswered. “It was at this point Dennis — a grown 50+year old man — began to cry and begged for answers,” according to the suit.

Walmart said in a statement Friday: “We do not tolerate discrimination and take allegations like this seriously. When the claims were brought to our attention in April of this year, we investigated them. We are not getting into further detail given the litigation and will respond as appropriate with the court.”

Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston.

Stewart, 55, works as a road foreman and is a church deacon. He is also a former police officer, the lawsuit said. Richardson, 53, is a church pastor, according to the filing. The plaintiffs also allege breach of contract because Stewart was not allowed to exchange the television or get his money back. Employees were also grossly negligent because their actions could have led to Richardson and Stewart being seriously injured by responding police, the lawsuit said.

“Officers could have mistaken the situation and, as Black men, they could have been shot, injured or permanently disfigured,” the filing said.

Stewart presented the receipt at the customer service counter, the lawsuit said. But employees took an hour to examine it. While at the counter, the lawsuit said, four white police officers “approached them from behind and instructed them to put their hands on their head, ordered them not to move, searched their bodies and emptied their pockets, and handcuffed them as criminals in plain view of everyone at the vicinity.”

While the men remained detained, Stewart cried for about an hour, according to the lawsuit. They were eventually freed from the handcuffs after a female employee screamed at them to take the TV and get the “f--- out of this store, and never come f------ back," the filing said.

In one last indignity, the men, according to the lawsuit, were required to sign a “Criminal Trespass Warning,” which guarantees that criminal charges remain on file at Walmart if the men try to return to the store, the lawsuit said.

According to the suit, Stewart and Richardson are asking for a jury trial as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands evacuate as Ida draws nearer

    As Hurricane Ida comes ever closer to the coast of Louisiana, thousands of families have made the decision to pack up and leave, despite the lack of a mandatory evacuation notice from the government.

  • Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana

    The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to batter Louisiana’s coast with wind as high as 140 mph by Sunday. After initially moving kickoff up by seven hours, the Saints announced the subsequent decision Friday night to cancel the game came after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

  • Cuba to deploy China's Sinopharm alongside homegrown vaccines

    Cuba, which to date had deployed exclusively its homegrown COVID-19 vaccines, will start also using the Sinopharm vaccine of its Communist-run ally China in its bid to battle one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world. Health authorities will apply two doses of Sinopharm combined with a Cuban booster in the central province of Cienfuegos from Sunday, Vicente Verez, the head of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute, was cited as saying by the provincial state-run outlet 5deSeptiembre. The efficacy of the vaccine combo is above 90%, according to the outlet, without detailing where the data came from or whether Cuba's drug regulator had authorized the use of the Chinese vaccine.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Slams Fox News for Promoting Livestock Deworming Medication to Humans (Video)

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” lamented how many Americans are taking livestock deworming medication in the false hopes of preventing or treating COVID-19 — and slammed Fox News’ opinion hosts for promoting the drug. “Unfortunately here. we’re talking about people that are guiding Americans to use deworming treatment for cows,” said host Joe Scarborough after playing clips of Fox News primetime stars like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity discussing ivermectin, the drug in question. Scarborough contrasted

  • Contact tracing takes a back seat during latest COVID surge

    Health investigators across the U.S. are finding it nearly impossible to keep up with the deluge of new COVID-19 infections and carry out contact tracing efforts that were once seen as a pillar of the nation's pandemic response. States are hiring new staff and seeking out volunteers to bolster the ranks of contact tracers that have been overwhelmed by surging coronavirus cases. Texas got out of the business entirely, with the new two-year state budget that takes effect Sept. 1 explicitly prohibiting funds being used for contact tracing.

  • Biden says he has coordinated with governors, electric utilities on Hurricane Ida

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he has spoken to governors of states in the Gulf of Mexico region and has coordinated with electric utilities in preparation for Hurricane Ida, the powerful storm expected to make landfall late Sunday. Hurricane Ida intensified on Saturday and the reach of its winds expanded over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, prompting tens of thousands to jam Louisiana highways as they fled the seashore.

  • Texas House advances GOP-backed election bill after 12-hour fight

    The voting restrictions Democrats fled the state to block are one step closer to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

  • I've struggled with mental health since boyfriend died after Capitol riots. Fix system.

    Every therapist I called in my network was booked. My insurance refused to cover others. As much as I suffered, I know many have struggled more.

  • 12-Year-Old Golden Retriever Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Down Abandoned Well

    Calvin the golden retriever had been treading water for hours when rescuers arrived

  • SAG-AFTRA Election: Matthew Modine Threatens To Sue Fran Drescher For “Slanderous” Accusations

    EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED with UFS statement: With just one week to go in the SAG-AFTRA election, Matthew Modine has accused Fran Drescher of defamation and threatened legal action if she doesn’t issue a public apology by Friday. “Your defamation of Mr. Modine, your opposing candidate for SAG-AFTRA president, at the eleventh hour of the current election, […]

  • Pac-12 football amped-up for electrifying 2021-22 season ahead

    Pac-12 football kicks off the 2021-22 season this Saturday, Aug. 28 with UCLA facing Hawai’i on ESPN at 12:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. MT. Saturday’s matchup will be the first time a Pac-12 team has hosted a game in Week Zero. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Riled Up 'Law & Order' Fans With a Steamy New Photo

    “Are you blushing? It’s getting hot in here 🔥"

  • This Tiny Business Is Key to Walmart's E-Commerce Success

    Walmart (NYSE: WMT) disappointed investors when its digital sales grew just 6% in the second quarter. The e-commerce business is a key piece of Walmart's future growth, and it's falling further behind its bigger competitor, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). It saw very strong demand, which should lead to sustainable growth, and the high-margin revenue stream could fuel Walmart's e-commerce growth with good execution.

  • Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

    Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.

  • Missing Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez found safe in Florida

    Aaliyah disappeared walking to her bus stop on April 27, 2021, in Syracuse, Indiana.

  • Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care guilty

    A Colorado woman charged with hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center was found guilty of child abuse and other charges Thursday. Carla Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license, The Gazette reported. One of her employees also was convicted of 26 counts child abuse. Police went to Mountain Play Place in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

  • 9 people charged with improperly accessing thousands of Tennessee crash reports

    Last fall, officials first learned a former Memphis prosecutor’s employee had allegedly misused information. Newer documents show that eight other people were implicated, they accessed confidential information tens of thousands of times and they emailed reports to unauthorized people.

  • A fatal shooting started over ‘staring’ in Hialeah. State drops case amid self-defense claim.

    Miami-Dade prosecutors have dropped the murder case against a 19-year-old Hialeah man who shot and killed a motorist after the man “was staring at him” at a gas station in August, a shooting captured on surveillance video.

  • Elizabeth Holmes plans to accuse a former Theranos executive of 'intimate partner abuse' during her criminal trial, with claims that he threw 'sharp' objects at her and controlled how she ate and dressed

    Newly released court documents outline how Holmes plans to direct alleged wrongdoings to Ramesh Balwani, who she said exercised control over her.

  • Fort Worth phone store robbery led to discovery of $100 million conspiracy, feds say

    The investigation of a Fort Worth phone store robbery led to a much larger criminal conspiracy, officials say.