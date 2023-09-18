2 Black Models Were Found Dead In Their Los Angeles Apartments. Will They Receive Any Justice?

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that two Black female models were found dead inside their apartments in downtown Los Angeles within the last week. Maleesa Mooney, 31, died on September 12. The LAPD shared that they are investigating Mooney’s death as a murder.

Nichole Coats, 31, died on September 10. However, the LAPD and the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner stated that Coats’ death is not being considered a homicide. It is unknown if there is a connection between how the two women died.

However, Sharon Coats remains adamant about discovering exactly what happened to her daughter.

“I don’t know who she went out with or what transpired there,” she said. “I have no idea but I’m going to find out. So if you’re out there, you’re going to get caught. You’re messing with the wrong person.”

