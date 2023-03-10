2 bodies found bound and gagged in Akron woods near Cordova Ave.; third found in Copley

Akron Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the woods Friday, according to Beacon Journal partner News Channel 5.

Police said a man in a U-Haul saw the men around 8:45 a.m. off Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road and called authorities.

The men were bound and gagged, police confirm.

The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide, police confirmed to Channel 5.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, a third body was found in Copley off Wright Road. Miller told Channel 5 that the circumstances are similar, and he believes that the body was also found bound and gagged.

We will update as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 2 bodies found bound, gagged off Cordova Ave. in Akron; 3rd in Copley