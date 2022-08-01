2 bodies found inside burned vehicle in path of California wildfire

Reuters

WEED, Calif. (Reuters) -Two bodies were found inside a burned-out car in the path of a huge wildfire raging near California's border with Oregon, authorities said on Monday, as heavy smoke limited efforts to deploy aircraft to contain the blaze over the weekend. Since it broke out on Friday, the fast-moving McKinney Fire https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fast-moving-wildfire-northern-california-forces-residents-evacuate-2022-07-31 has forced at least 2,000 residents to evacuate while destroying homes and critical infrastructure, mostly in Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, according to a release from Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday. Already the largest blaze in California https://www.reuters.com/world/us/california-wildfire-near-yosemite-national-park-expands-overnight-2022-07-25 this year, the fire had ripped through 55,493 acres (22,457 hectares) and was still 0% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a Monday morning update.