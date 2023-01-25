2 bodies found in Mesa identified as teen girls from group home

Mesa police car

The bodies of two girls found dead in a water retention basin on Saturday were identified as teenagers from a Mesa group home, police said Wednesday.

According to Det. Richard Encinas with Mesa police, they were identified as 17-year-old Sitalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers.

Mesa police responded to reports of a dead body found in a water retention basin near East Southern Avenue and Cranbrook Drive around Saturday evening. Police found the body of a girl in the water basin upon arrival, according to police.

Officers then began a search of the surrounding area and found a second body in the water a few yards away from the first, according to police.

Avelar and Meyers were reported missing from a nearby group home in Mesa on Jan. 7, police said.

An investigation was ongoing and the cause of death of the two minors was yet to be determined, Encinas said.

The Mesa Police Department asked anyone with information about Avelar or Meyers to call their non-emergency number at 480-644-2211.

