2 bodies found under west Phoenix carport

Crime scene tape

Phoenix police were investigating the discovery of two bodies found under a carport early Thursday at a home in west Phoenix.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a Phoenix police spokesperson, confirmed that detectives arrived on the scene near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard and were conducting a death investigation of an adult male and adult female.

No other details had been shared.

