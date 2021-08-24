2 bodies that had ‘been there for a while’ found in car at Miami-area park

Two bodies that had “been there for a while” were found Sunday morning in a car at a Miami-area park.

Miami-Dade police believe that the man and woman likely died of overdoses, the Miami Herald reported Monday.

Authorities previously believed at least one of the deceased had suffered from a gunshot wound, the paper reports.

The grisly discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Gwen Cherry Park in Gladeview, according to the outlet.

The relationship between the man and woman, neither of whom were identified at the time of publication, is not yet known.

Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or submit information via the Crime Stoppers site.