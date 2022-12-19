2 Boise schools briefly placed on lockdown as police respond to fight

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Fairmont Junior High School and Morly Nelson Elementary School in Boise were briefly placed on lockdown after police responded to a fight, according to the Boise Police Department and school district. The schools are less than a half-mile apart.

The Boise Police Department in a tweet said the fight involved minors and “possible weapons” on the 800 block of South Aurora Drive. The incident occurred just down the street from Borah High School, which didn’t appear to be placed on lockdown.

It is unclear what weapons were involved. Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams said more information would be available after officers had time to investigate.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they were not looking for any additional suspects. No one was seriously injured, police said.