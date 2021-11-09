2 Boston cops shot, suspect dead after standoff

Boston police shot and killed a man Tuesday afternoon after the suspect injured two officers with gunfire, cops said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, local ABC affiliate WCVB reported. They were both transported to a hospital.

The man had barricaded himself inside a home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood beginning around 9 a.m., according to WCVB. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

The identities of the suspect and the officers have not been released.

The woman who owns the home told WCVB that she invited the man, her stepson, to the residence 10 days ago but asked him to leave this morning. She said he pulled a gun and refused, leading to the police response.