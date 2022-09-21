2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash

Sep. 21—A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for Javontae Murphy and Brian Dickerson in the death of Antwon Jervon Washington, who was killed in the crash. Murphy was also held to answer to a hit-and-run charge resulting in death.

A felony accessory charge for Devin Rufus, who was a passenger in Murphy's car, was reduced to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer.

In March 2021, Murphy and Rufus were drinking at Brix Lounge, according to reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. Both of them left the bar with Murphy driving, and met up with Dickerson and Washington, who were in separate cars.

As all three cars were allegedly traveling over 100 mph at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road, Murphy's vehicle briefly went airborne after going over a "crown," or elevated patch of road, police officers said.

Washington went over a median, and then struck nearby trees before his car flipped and he was ejected from his Maserati in the Omni Health parking lot near the intersection of Panama and Stine. He died at the scene.

Dickerson's car ended up facing east in the westbound side of Panama Lane after traveling over a concrete median, according to testimony by Bakersfield Police Detective Chad Ott during Tuesday's preliminary hearing. Murphy and Rufus fled the scene before police officers arrived, according to reports filed in court.

Dickerson's defense attorney Mark Raimondo acknowledged the men were traveling at a high speed. Police said Washington reached speeds of 123 mph; Murphy was going about 104 mph; and Dickerson got to 107 mph.

However, there isn't enough evidence nor case law to support that a group of people traveling together at high speeds leads to someone dying, he said.

Story continues

"(Vehicular manslaughter) just requires some general negligence that led to the death," Raimondo said. "That's really where the fight is going to be at trial."

Murphy and Dickerson no longer face life in prison as a result of the murder charges being dismissed, Raimondo said. Murphy's attorney, Tony Lidgett, did not respond to a request for comment.

Raimondo said a critical fact was that his client didn't swerve or hit the vehicle driven by Washington, who lost control while speeding.

"We are sympathetic ... to the District Attorney's Office trying to curtail (speed contests around Kern County) and this young man did lose his life," Raimondo said. "But, it's not the other people's fault who decided to go fast, too. Everyone is an adult (who) can decide for themselves."

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, a spokesman for the DA's office, said the case is ongoing and declined to comment on the merit of the evidence.

Murphy and Dickerson are scheduled to appear for an arraignment Sept. 29. A pretrial conference for Rufus is set for Oct. 28.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.