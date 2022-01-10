2 Boys, 13, Arrested After Car Thefts, Pursuit On I-94: Police

WOODBURY, MN — Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Sunday after officers chased a stolen car on I-94, according to Woodbury police. Police allege at least one of the teens was also involved in a car theft Saturday afternoon in Woodbury.

Woodbury police said they were called around 1 p.m. Saturday after a resident's car was stolen from the city’s Seasons neighborhood. The resident said they were unloading groceries when a teen calmly approached their car, jumped in and started to drive away, police said.

The resident hung onto the door for a short while before letting go, but they did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

The stolen Kia was found later Saturday in St. Paul, according to police.

Several undercover Woodbury officers saw two cars speeding Sunday on I-94 near I-494 and started a pursuit, according to the Woodbury Police Department.

The officers chased a stolen Cadillac SUV for a short time but called it off “due to the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior,” police said. Three teens ran away from the stolen SUV after it broke down, police said.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested two of the three teens, and police said they found a garage door opener and a key fob for the stolen Kia inside the Cadillac SUV.

Woodbury police said both boys who were arrested are 13 years old, and one had been arrested before for possessing stolen vehicles. Police said they could not provide any additional information about the two teens who were arrested.

This article originally appeared on the Woodbury Patch