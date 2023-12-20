2 boys, 14, charged in Tuesday night armed robbery of older teen on Cottage Grove Avenue on South Side, cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were charged in a Tuesday armed robbery of another teenage boy on Cottage Grove Avenue on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The two young teens were arrested Tuesday night in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after they both were identified as the culprits that robbed a 16-year-old boy 30 minutes earlier at gunpoint in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

Officers quickly caught the two who made off with the older teens property.

The two boys were not identified because of their age but both were charged with felony robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under the age of 21.