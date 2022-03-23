2 boys admitted to intensive care; mother facing 9 charges related to suspected abuse

A mother is facing multiple felonies after police launched an investigation into suspected child abuse that left her two sons “very seriously” injured, said Lt. Beau Collins with Springfield Police.

Amber Cave, 26, was arrested by Springfield police Tuesday and was booked into the Clark County Jail. She’s charged with two counts of felonious assault, five counts of endangering children and two counts of domestic violence.

Police opened an investigation after responding to the home Cave was staying at in the 2100 block of Morgan Street on Saturday around 7:10 p.m. Officers were sent there after getting a 911 call about a 2-year-old with low body temperatures, according to court records.

Cave told police she was giving the 2-year-old a bath and her 3-year-old turned the water from warm to cold.

“Amber advised (the 2-year-old) was in the water for up to 15 minutes prior to her realizing it was ice cold,” according to court records.

Cave’s roommate called 911 after she and Cave were unable to warm the 2-year-old up.

The 2-year-old was wrapped in blankets and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where police found the child “appeared to be malnourished and badly bruised.”

The child had “a large green/yellow bruise above his left eye.” He also had other bruises throughout his body and a lump on his head, according to court records.

Cave told police the 2-year-old easily bruised and had other issues with his health. She said she thought some of the health issues were related to her separation from the boy’s father, who hadn’t seen the toddler in over a year.

Court records showed Cave telling police “she has no clue how long it’s been since (the 2-year-old) has seen a doctor, due to COVID.”

She also told police she is six months pregnant with another child.

After the 2-year-old was transferred from Springfield Regional Medical Center to Dayton Children’s Hospital, police checked on Cave’s 3-year-old son.

Cave “was afraid to go to Dayton Children’s due to CPS taking (the 2-year-old) the previous time there,” court records read.

Officers “immediately observed a red mark on his forehead, large yellow bruising on his left cheek, a bruise near the middle of his back, and scratches on his right shin,” court records showed about the 3-year-old. He also had other bruising all over his body.

The 3-year-old ended up needing medical help as well and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Both kids were admitted to the intensive care section of the hospital, records show.

Detectives ended up going to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a social worker and police said “Amber had made contradictory statements to Social Work at DCH.”

The 2-year-old boy had to have a feeding tube put in and police said he will be in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time. The 3-year-old ended up being released on Tuesday and was taken into foster care. Clark County Job and Family Services was granted custody of the 2-year-old boy, police said.

Cave ended up coming into police headquarters on Tuesday, where officers took her into custody.