2 boys arrested after playing with loaded handgun in Volusia County, deputies say

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Monday morning after they were caught playing with a loaded handgun, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to West Brooks Circle off U.S. 1 around 8:25 a.m. after witnesses heard gunshots and reported seeing two boys in the area, one of whom had a handgun, deputies said.

Neighbors told deputies that one of the boys pointed the gun at their car where two adults and three children were inside.

A sergeant who responded to the scene heard and saw more gunshots and ordered the boys to put their hands up. Both were taken into custody without incident and charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. They were both transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The boy who pointed the gun at witnesses is also being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

The gun and ammunition were recovered at the scene, according to deputies. The source of the gun remains under investigation.

