2 boys die after drowning in Roseville residential swimming pool. Police say they were brothers

Two boys were pronounced dead Monday morning after they were found unresponsive in a residential Roseville swimming pool, the Roseville Police Department said.

Police and firefighters from the Roseville Fire Department responded to a home in the Waterford Glen area at 11:22 a.m. after receiving reports of two unresponsive children.

The boys, who were siblings, were transported to a hospital but were later pronounced dead, the Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the drownings, but could not offer additional information about the boys.

“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the Police Department said.