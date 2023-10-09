2 boys die after drowning in Roseville residential swimming pool. Police say they were brothers
Two boys were pronounced dead Monday morning after they were found unresponsive in a residential Roseville swimming pool, the Roseville Police Department said.
Police and firefighters from the Roseville Fire Department responded to a home in the Waterford Glen area at 11:22 a.m. after receiving reports of two unresponsive children.
The boys, who were siblings, were transported to a hospital but were later pronounced dead, the Police Department said in a news release.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the drownings, but could not offer additional information about the boys.
“This is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the Police Department said.