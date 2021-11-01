2 boys injured in separate shootings in Hampton, police say

Hampton police are investigating a pair of shootings that injured two boys Monday evening.

Police were called to the first shooting, located in the first block of Derby Drive, at 5:17 p.m. Police say the victim has injuries that are not life threatening.

The second happened in the 400 block of Wakefield Avenue. The call for the shooting came in at 5:51 p.m., and one victim has injuries that are not life threatening. He’s being treated for the injuries, police say.

Police haven’t released the victims’ ages or further information on the shootings.

