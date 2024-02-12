2 boys missing and endangered, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says

A 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother are missing and believed to be with their father who unlawfully took them out of state, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Terrance Johnson, 6, and Tristan Johnson, 4, were dropped off at Harvey’s supermarket in Ocala by their mother to visit with their father, who then is believed to have unlawfully taken the children to New Jersey and ceased communication with the mother, the Sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is concerned for the boys’ safety after their father Terrance Johnson, 37, exhibited concerning behavior, the news release said.

A court order is in place for law enforcement to take the children out of their father’s custody and into their mother’s custody following Johnson’s decision to unlawfully take them out of state, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the boys’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.