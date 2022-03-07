2 boys in Philadelphia stabbed in back of head as mother is critically wounded in attack

Two boys were stabbed in the head while their mother was critically wounded during an attack Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The injured brothers are a 15-year-old, who was stabbed twice in the back of the head, and a 10-year-old, who was stabbed once in the back of the head and once in the left leg, reported NBC Philadelphia.

The boys’ mother, in her late 30s, was stabbed multiple times throughout her body. She was initially listed in critical condition while the boys were stable, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The victims were stabbed shortly after 2 p.m., the news outlet reported.

Philadelphia police declined to immediately release information Monday afternoon. A representative with the department, however, indicated over email a suspect was in custody and information would be released upon completing the booking process.

A good Samaritan, who did not want to be named, helped the stabbing victims.

“And then she was mumbling,” the woman told NBC Philadelphia. “She said, ‘Help me. Help me.’ She came struggling down the steps. I told her, ‘I called the ambulance. Hold on stay there.’ She was like, ‘My sons. My sons.’ I was like, ‘I have them. I have them. They’re safe.’”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the stabbing occurred in the city’s Mayfair section.

The suspect turned himself in at the 15th District police station and was taken to the hospital, where a positive identification was made and the suspect was arrested, police said, according to the newspaper.