2 boys, pregnant woman found dead in camper at Kansas motocross track, loved ones say

The bodies of three people were found Saturday inside a camper at a motocross track in Inman, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend. An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

The victims’ names had not yet been released by authorities as of Sunday afternoon, but loved ones of a surviving family member created a GoFundMe on Sunday in which they said the victims were two children and a woman who was pregnant.

“Today we received news that our dear family friend Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning,” the online fundraiser reads, adding that Richey’s wife was pregnant at the time of her death.

Richey and his 3-year-old son are the only surviving family members, according to the GoFundMe, which is raising money to help cover funeral costs and Richey’s time away from work to grieve.

As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $13,000 of its $30,000 goal.

At the news of the deaths, Inman Motocross Inc. delayed the eight round of the Kansas Motocross Championship Series, which it was hosting. Inman is about 60 miles northwest of Wichita.

“Today we hug our loved ones extra tight and say I love you an extra time,” the group posted to Facebook on Saturday. “Our heart goes out the family as they work through this time.”

Richey, a pro motocross rider, was interviewed in 2019 by KSN-TV when he lost all of his racing gear in a fire.