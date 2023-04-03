West Lafayette Police Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A rash of thefts from cars and stolen vehicle reports ended about 4:45 a.m. Sunday with the arrest of a 15-year-old West Lafayette boy and a 16- year-old Lafayette boy.

Police suspect the two juveniles were stealing from cars in the New Chauncey area starting March 26, according to a West Lafayette police news release. Police also suspect the boys of stealing two cars from the area, one of which had a handgun locked inside it.

The boys are suspected of leading Lafayette police on a chase in the second stolen vehicle.

Both cars later were recovered, but police did not recovered the handgun in the stolen vehicle, according to the news release. After the juvenile's arrest, police found the stolen sidearm and many of the other items stolen from various vehicles in the New Chauncey area, police said.

Because of the thefts, West Lafayette police began concentrated patrols in the New Chauncey area, and about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers saw two people near a car behind a home near Lutz Avenue and Rusk Street, according to the news release. The juveniles were attempting to steal the car but got it stuck and ran away, police said.

The case has been referred to the juvenile justice system for possible prosecution.

Police said the case remains open and ask anyone with information about these theft or anyone who might be a victim of a recent theft in West Lafayette to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 2 boys suspected of car thefts in New Chauncey area