2 Bradenton men arrested after 1 shot and killed in armed robbery, Sarasota police say

Two Bradenton men face murder charges after a fatal weekend shooting in Sarasota, the Sarasota Police Department said Sunday.

Willie Abnar, 29, and Ka’ Liyah Brown, 18, of Bradenton, were involved in an armed robbery that turned deadly early Saturday morning, police said in a news release.

They both face one count of murder while engaged in a robbery, and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota, the release said.

Police officers arriving at the location found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police withheld the man’s name and other identifying details, citing Marsy’s Law.

As of Sunday afternoon, Abnar and Brown were in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information can call the police department at 941-263-6070.