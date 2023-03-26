2 Brevard County principals arrested for DUI this weekend

Court records show that two Brevard County Public Schools principals have been jailed on DUI charges two nights in a row.

Dr. John Harris of Heritage High School was arrested Friday night and released on bail Saturday.

Jenifer Born, of Lewis Carrol Elementary School, was arrested Saturday night and remained in jail as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A spokesman for the district said administrators were aware of the arrests but declined to comment further, saying the issue was personnel and criminal matter.

According to the district’s social media post, Born has been with the district for 27 years and a principal for six.

Harris has been a principal since 2008, his profile said.

Bond amounts were set at $500.

WFTV has requested more information about the circumstances of the arrests.

