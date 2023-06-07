2 Brockton 11-year-olds seriously injured after being struck by SUV in front of Huntington

BROCKTON — Two 11-year-old South Middle School students are in stable condition after an SUV hit them at Warren Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday, according to Brockton Police.

Both boys are recovering at Children’s Hospital in Boston. One of them had been taken to Boston via medical helicopter. The other was transported via ambulance.

A 60-year-old Brockton man was driving north on Warren when he struck the boys just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Darren Duarte, spokesperson for the police.

Other students witnessed the incident. Brockton Public Schools have made support available for them and their families, said Jess Hodges, chief marketing and communications officer for the schools.

"It's really important for families to know that the city and schools are working together, that we're supporting the affected families,” Hodges said Wednesday.

Police say the crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Investigators will determine if any charges are pending after the outcome of the investigation,” Duarte said.

The incident took place in front of the Huntington Therapeutic Day School, and about a block from South. Both schools were closed for the day at the time the vehicle struck the boys. In the aftermath, a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV at the scene appeared to have front-end damage.

It has been a difficult year for students at the Huntington. In March, 14-year-old Nehemiah Cepeda, a student at the Therapeutic Day School, was shot and killed at home. Authorities have charged Justelino Resende, the victim’s stepfather, with murder.

Two days later, school workers at the Huntington subdued a 16-year-old student who had allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old student.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 2 South Middle School students struck by SUV in front of Huntington