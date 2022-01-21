2 Brooklyn Stops Added To Year-Round Governor's Island Ferry
BROOKLYN, NY — Come Monday, Brooklynites will have more ways than ever before to check out Governors Island.
The city and Trust for Governors Island announced this week that a new daily, year-round ferry service will include two new stops in Brooklyn, one in Sunset Park and another in Red Hook, which first launched temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new stops will be added to the "South Brooklyn Route," which also includes a stop in DUMBO and Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6. The ferry will stop at Governor's Island between the Sunset Park and Red Hook boarding spot.
"With ferry stops added in Red Hook and Sunset Park, more of our families will be able to enjoy Governor’s Island and all that it offers, especially during the summer months,” Council Member Alexa Avilés said about the news. “The ferry system is just a piece of providing reliable public transportation in our district and around the city"
The expanded ferry routes come after local officials pushed last year to make a stop set up at Red Hook's Atlantic Basin during the pandemic permanent.
The stop had become a popular option among residents in the area, who have limited transit options, and an economic driver for the neighborhood, Community Board 6 members said.
The ferry expansion is the latest step in further opening up the former military installation-turned-into-park to the public. In November, Governors Island opened to the public year-round for the first time.
Also this week, the Trust announced that visitors can bring their dogs to the island for the first time.
NYC Ferry service to Governors Island on the South Brooklyn route will operate weekdays and non-summer weekends and supplement daily ferries from Lower Manhattan operated by the Trust, according to officials. On summer weekends, NYC Ferry will have a shuttle from Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan and the Trust will run its shuttle from Brooklyn Bridge Park-Pier 6 and Red Hook.
Officials also noted that the South Brooklyn route will change once the NYC Ferry finishes building its new Coney Island route this year. When that is completed, Bay Ridge will become part of the Coney Island Route and the South Brooklyn route will end at Governor's Island.
Find out more about the routes here.
This article originally appeared on the Park Slope Patch