2 brothers arrested in the Capitol insurrection were identified after giving an interview about the riot to a Finnish newspaper, FBI says

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
capitol siege riot ladder
Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

  • They're among hundreds of people accused of taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6.

  • The brothers gave an interview to the Finnish press after storming the Capitol, the FBI says.

Two brothers charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection were identified by the FBI after an anonymous tipster in Finland spotted them in an interview on a Finnish newspaper's website.

Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning and charged on a number of counts tied to the January 6 insurrection, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Insider, and first reported on by the Los Angeles Times.

The FBI found the brothers in Los Angeles County after being tipped off to a video on the website of the Finnish publication Ilta Sanomat, which showed a man giving an interview to the paper's US correspondent after the riot while another man stood nearby, according to a criminal complaint.

"There were people scuffling with the cops, and that's when I got hit with a projectile - not sure what it was," a man wearing an American flag as a cape who has since been identified by the FBI as Cordon, can be heard saying in the video of the interview. "And then from there, we proceeded into the broken windows and into the Capitol building. We were walking around the hallways, and the Trump supporters were all going nuts."

He also called storming the Capitol a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for him and others during the interview.

"It's clear that this election is stolen, there's just so much overwhelming evidence, and the establishment, the media, big tech are just completely ignoring all of it - and we're here to show them we're not having it. We're not just going to take this laying down," he added.

FBI agent Shane Anderson verified Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon in the video by comparing their appearances to their driver's licenses, as well as investigating phone records, flight records, and Twitter feeds, according to the criminal complaint.

In addition to the interview, the men were also seen on surveillance footage on Capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Kevin Cordon and Sean Carlo Cordon were released on $50,000 bonds and will be tracked by electronic location monitoring as they await trial.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal and local crimes in the Capitol riot, which broke out as Congress debated Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

Read the original article on Insider

