2 brothers arrested, charged with murder after fight outside of Clayton County apartment

The Lake City Police Department has arrested two brothers in connection to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday.

Police say they received a phone call just after 9 p.m. Wednesday evening as they responded to The Flats in the 1800 block of Harper Drive to a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot. First responders provided aid to the victim, but he later died from his injuries.

According to police, the shooting occurred after the victim had a prior altercation with one another at the apartment complex where both parties lived. The disturbance spilled into the parking lot where gunfire rang out.

Jaquavise Woodard, 18, has been charged with murder, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jaquez Woodard, 24, has also been charged with murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: