2 brothers arrested in connection with fatal Phoenix stabbing

Phoenix police said two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend that killed 33-year-old Milton Gonzales.

On Saturday at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to an injured person calling for help near North 32nd and East Roosevelt streets in Phoenix.

When police arrived, they found Gonzales with a stab wound, police said in a news release.

Gonzales was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An investigation led police to arrest 24-year-old Gabriel Celaya, and his brother 37-year-old Robert Celaya, police said.

The brothers were both booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges that included murder, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Immediate details on what led to the stabbing and arrest were unknown.

The Arizona Republic's Aidan Wohl contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest 2 in connection with death of Milton Gonzales