2 brothers in a Broward house — one asleep in bed after murdering the other, cops say

Edgar Dubray went to court to get his younger brother Donald Dubray evicted from the Pembroke Pines house that Edgar had owned for decades. But when police took Donald out Monday, it was in handcuffs and on a murder charge.

Pembroke Pines police say they found Edgar’s body in the house and Donald asleep in bed. Edgar Dubray was 63.

The next bed in which Donald, 61, laid his head was in a Broward County Jail cell, where he sits without bond, charged with second-degree murder.

Online court and property records say Edgar Dubray owned the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,188-square-foot home at 311 SW 71st Ave. since the 1990s, and had lived there with his brother since June 1999. But as of April 28, Edgar wanted his brother out of the house and filed for Donald’s eviction in Broward County Circuit Court.

After a default judgment and a court order, the clerk of courts issued a writ of possession on Aug. 28 ordering the Broward County Sheriff to remove Donald Dubray.

Pines police making a welfare check Monday said “unusual circumstances” caused them to go into the home, where they found Edgar’s body with “possible stab wounds that led to his death.”