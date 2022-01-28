2 brothers face murder changes in connection with weekend killing at Georgetown restaurant

Two brothers have been charged in connection with a double killing that occurred last weekend inside a Georgetown restaurant.

The shooting at El Nopalito Restaurant, located at 22095 Du Pont Blvd., resulted in the deaths of 31-year-old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez and 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez.

According to Delaware State Police, a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant on Saturday because they were being disorderly and having a dispute with other customers.

Later that night, police said Yony Morales Garcia, 22, and his 21-year-old brother, Emner Morales Garcia, returned to the business – this time wearing masks.

One of the brothers approached Lopez and removed a necklace from his neck, police said. When Lopez lunged at the man, the other brother drew a handgun and shot Lopez, according to police.

As the brothers fled the restaurant, police said one of the brothers fired a second round into the restaurant's dining area, striking Velasquez.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Background: Police ID 2 men killed in Georgetown restaurant shooting Saturday night, seek info on truck

After obtaining arrests warrants, police stopped a vehicle near Milford on Thursday and took the brothers into custody.

Both men have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, conspiracy and weapons charges.

Both men were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post more than $2.1 million cash bail.

Shootings: Twice in 12 hours, gunfire rang out in Georgetown. What led to 1 person being shot Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Brothers charged with murder in double-killing at Delaware restaurant