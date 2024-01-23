2 brothers shot, 1 fatally, on South Side: police
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
Embiid made history Monday night.
Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Morgan replaces the fired Scott Fitterer after previously working as his assistant.
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
The Day Before is no more. The spectacular trainwreck of a game, which saw developer Fntastic announcing its closure only four days after launch, closed its servers for good on Monday, reports IGN.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
It's comfy and flattering for all figures, and it's deeply discounted — for now.
The stories you need to start your day: Ron DeSantis’s suspended campaign, a ‘Bachelor’ Season 28 preview and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.