2 brothers shot by their mother’s boyfriend in far east Fort Worth, police say

Two brothers were shot by their mother’s boyfriend Wednesday night during a family dispute in east Fort Worth, police said.

The brothers, one adult and the other a juvenile, were in good condition and were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, authorities said.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Tristan Lane.

Police did not release any details on the dispute.

Detectives with family violence and gun violence are investigating the shooting.