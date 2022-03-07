2 Brunswick County men shot, killed in cemetery

Northwest police are investigating after two men were fatally shot in a Brunswick County cemetery Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Desmond Malik Radford, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs, 29, of Brunswick County were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Crystal Springs Cemetery, Interim Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez said.

Perez said officers responded after the men were located by family members who called police around 10:42 p.m. Both men were dead when law enforcement arrived at the scene, he said.

Officials believe the men were shot approximately two hours before they were found, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Perez said the two victims knew each other. No suspects have been named as of Monday afternoon.

An investigation into the double homicide is ongoing, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting, Perez said.

