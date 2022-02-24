2 bullets from 2 guns used in fatal shooting of SC rapper 18veno, prosecutors say

The murder trial against a Rock Hill man accused of killing South Carolina rapper 18veno during a 2021 drug deal continued Thursday,as prosecutors and the defense argued over the shots fired.

Christopher LaMont McCollough, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the death of rapper Paul Harts, 19, whose stage name was 18veno. The trial started Tuesday.

Prosecutors said in court that 18veno was the target of a drug deal robbery during the fatal Jan. 23, 2021, York County shootout.

Another defendant in the case, Khalil Robinson, testified Thursday as prosecutors Chris Epting and Matthew Hogge re-enacted his version of how Harts was killed.

Robinson, 21, a friend of Harts from Fairfield County near Columbia, said he was in the passenger seat when McCollough, in the back seat, put a gun to his head.

Harts, who was in the driver’s seat, was shot twice from two guns.

Robinson is charged with manslaughter in Harts’ death. He is not on trial this week but testified as a witness.

McCollough’s lawyer, Monier Abusaft, said Robinson lied to police and told at least three versions of what happened to protect himself and blame on McCollough.

It was a shot from Robinson’s gun that killed Harts, Abusaft said.

McCollough, who also was shot during the incident, was the victim of a robbery attempt by Robinson and Harts, Abusaft said.

Dispute over bullets and guns

The trial has hinged largely over two bullets that hit Harts that from two guns, according to testimony.

Prosecutors have argued Robinson fired one gun and McCollough fired a second gun during the fracas in the car during the drug deal and robbery.

Two people caused Harts’ injuries because he was hit with two different bullets from two different caliber guns, Dr. Thomas Beaver, a pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina who did the autopsy on Harts, testified Thursday.

One of the shots was from a gun held within an inch or less of Harts’ body, and the other showed no characteristics of a close shot, Beaver testified.

Story continues

Abusaft argued with the pathologist over the closeness of the guns to the wounds on Harts’ neck and head and said it is not inconceivable that one person used two guns to fire the shots.

Trial now the defense’s turn

After prosecutors rested their case following Beaver’s testimony, Abusaft asked that the charges be dismissed for lack of evidence. However, Judge G.D. Morgan Jr. said there was evidence to continue the trial.

The defense started its case late Thursday with pathologist Dr. John David Wren.

The trial is expected to continue Friday. It remains unclear if McCollough will take the stand in his own defense.