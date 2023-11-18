2 burglarized east Bakersfield business, BPD says

Nov. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two suspects in a Nov. 12 burglary of Advanced Environmental Concepts.

A laptop and monitor were stolen at about 1:12 a.m. from the business in the 200 block of East Truxtun Avenue, a BPD news release said. The description of the suspects was limited; one person is believed to be a man, the other a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or BPD at 661-327-7111.