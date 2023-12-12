2 burglars caught on video stealing packages at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit is looking to identify two people seen on surveillance video stealing packages from an Atlanta apartment complex.

On Monday, Dec. 4, at approximately 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at 1620 Hollywood Rd NW.

Management at the Dwell at The View apartments told officers that two people entered the leasing office and stole several packages belonging to tenants.

The two unidentified people can be seen on surveillance video grabbing as many boxes and packages as they can carry.

Both suspects left the property before police arrived.

One of the suspects tried to hide his identity by pulling his t-shirt up over his head.

Anyone with information on their identities can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their names or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

