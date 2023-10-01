2 burglary suspects arrested after police chase from Simi Valley to LA

LOS ANGELES - Two burglary suspects were arrested Sunday after leading officers on a pursuit from Simi Valley to Los Angeles.

It all started around 3:05 a.m. at 1869 Royal Avenue. According to police, someone called to report a commercial burglary in progress. The person who called 911 said a black four-door car with no license plate backed into the business and the suspects got inside by breaking the front glass of the shop.

When police arrived, the suspect vehicle drove away and that's when the pursuit started.

Police said the suspect vehicle exited at Getty Center Drive and the suspects ditched the car. Two suspects were located and arrested.

They have since been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Perry and 23-year-old Jose Padron Jr., both of Los Angeles.

Both suspects were arrested for burglary, reckless evading, conspiracy, and resisting arrested.

No other details were immediately released.