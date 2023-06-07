2 Bushnell teens charged with murder; bond set at $2M after Illinois State Police probe

MACOMB − Illinois State Police arrested two teens on first-degree murder charges on June 5, according to a press release.

ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation was called to the 600 block of Osbourne St. in Bushnell, Ill., on June 2 for a death investigation. Officers found Travis Purden, 43, of Bushnell, fatally shot in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and conducted interviews leading to search warrants issued June 4 for Davin M. Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary, 17, both of Bushnell. Both teens were charged with first-degree murder.

On June 5, both teens were apprehended by police and taken to the McDonough County Jail. Lafary was also charged as an adult with both teens being placed on a $2 million bond.

Officers also arrested Patricia J. Purden, 37, of Bushnell, and a 17-year-old juvenile female on obstructing justice charges, a felony. Both are awaiting a bond hearing.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police.

