2 bystanders shot in Northview Heights

Jun. 19—Two female bystanders were shot late Friday in Northview Heights, according to Pittsburgh police.

Authorities responded to a Shotspotter alert on Hazlett Street just after 11 p.m. and learned that a fight between juveniles escalated when shots were fired. The women were taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.

One was shot in the leg and the other had an elbow graze wound, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .