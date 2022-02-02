2 campus officers shot and killed at Virginia's Bridgewater College

A police car. iStock

A campus police officer and campus safety officer at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon during an active shooter situation, college spokesperson Logan Bogert told CNN.

A male suspect is in custody, and an investigation into the shooting is underway, the Virginia State Police said. The victims have been identified as John Painter, a campus police officer, and JJ Jefferson, a campus safety officer.

The community is facing an "unspeakable tragedy," Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in a message posted online. Painter and Jefferson were "close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo,'" Bushman added. "John was JJ's best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty, and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do."

