2 campus police officers shot at Bridgewater College in Virginia

A campus law enforcement officer and a campus safety officer at Virginia's Bridgewater College were shot on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. The alleged shooter is in custody.

Around 1:20 pm, law enforcement responded to initial reports that an armed suspect shot two officers on campus before fleeing, Bridgewater College wrote in a statement. Students were told to shelter in place.

A male suspect was taken into custody around 1:55 p.m., the school said, and the shelter in place was lifted around 4:33 p.m.

The conditions of the two officers are not clear. But the school said it will share more information as it becomes available.

Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place.

— Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Officers from Bridgewater College Police, Bridgewater Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Harrisonburg Police, the Augusta Sheriff's Office, Dayton Police and the FBI responded to the scene.

