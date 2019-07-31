The 2 Canadian teen fugitives were searched at an alcohol checkpoint the day they were charged with murder, but authorities let them go

Two teen fugitives in Canada were detained and searched at an alcohol checkpoint the day police charged them with murder, but were let go.

Nathan Neckoway, Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councilor, told CTV that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were stopped and searched for alcohol when entering a dry county on July 23

They were allowed to pass when no contraband was found.

That same day, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the duo with the murder of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck. Police also suspect their involvement in the deaths of backpackers Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23.

The pair have led RCMP on a manhunt across four provinces since July 19, despite increasingly intense efforts to corner them.

The 2,000-mile manhunt has involved drones, ATVs, military aircraft, and thermal-imagine cameras, and has spanned the northern wilderness of four provinces.

"These two individuals kind of drove through the check stop where we had the two constables follow them into the community and stop them," Nathan Neckoway, Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councilor, told Canada's CTV News on Tuesday.

Neckoway said the pair claimed they were from British Columbia, and that guards found maps and camping equipment in the RAV4, but no alcohol or weapons.

They were allowed to pass into the territory, where alcohol is banned. Neckoway said it was "quite shocking" when officers later realized the pair were murder suspects.

Later that day police found the Toyota RAV4 in Gillam, apparently having been set on fire.

On Tuesday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) called off the search for McLeod and Schmegelsky in York Landing, Manitoba, after a tip the pair were seen scavenging there went cold.

RCMP have returned to their original hunting ground of Gillam, 50 miles away, where they have recieved 260 tips about the whereabouts of the teens.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were reportedly found with numerous bullet wounds.