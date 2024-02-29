2 candidates running for Madison Co. Commission District 6 seat on this year’s Primary ballot

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — District 6 in Madison County stretches from Research Park Blvd. on the West to Main Road on the East, Bob Wade Lane to the North and parts of University Drive and Downtown Huntsville to the South.

On Tuesday March 5, voters in Madison County’s District 6 will decide who they want the Democratic nominee for their County Commission seat to be in the November General Election.

District 6 is currently represented by County Commissioner Violet Edwards, who is hoping to be re-elected in November. Edwards has served the people of District 6 since being elected in 2020.

“I am seeking reelection because I feel like we have made wonderful progress, and I’d like to keep the momentum going,” Edwards told News 19.

However, her challenger is no stranger to the people who live in District 6. Edwards is facing JesHenry Malone on the ballot.

Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone to the District 6 seat of the Madison County Commission in 2018 to fill a vacancy left by the passing of a former commissioner. Malone told News 19 that his reason for running is simple.

“I think we really need to get back to progress,” Malone said. “There are a lot of things in the district that I think need to be done, I want to be a part of that movement.”

Malone is also a former Captain of the Huntsville Police Department and has been around the area for decades. He said he believes his knowledge and experience is what sets him apart.

“I would say first experience, a dynamic understanding of the district, a more profound understanding of what the job actually entails, and results on how those relationships have moved the district in an abbreviated amount of time, as opposed to someone who’s been in office for a full term,” Malone said.

Commissioner Edwards said she wants to continue moving forward on projects she’s spearheaded since her election.

“I came into office saying, you know, we’re going to take action this cycle,” Edwards said. “Everything from partnerships with our universities, construction projects that we’ve started, community initiatives that we’ve started, supporting our veterans and our homeless initiatives, all of that was things that people asked for that we got goin, and I would like to continue walking those through.”

There are no Republican challengers on the ballot for District 6 in the Primary Election. The winner of the democratic primary will appear on the ballot in November for the General Election.

Polls will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm on Tuesday March 5th.

